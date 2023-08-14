Six arrested after brutally assaulting man to death in Jaffna

August 14, 2023   04:10 pm

Six persons including two females were arrested by the Crimes Unit of the Jaffna Police for brutally assaulting a 52-year-old man to death in Kopay, Jaffna.

Police said that upon questioning the suspects, they revealed that the deceased was assaulted due to the fact that he had allegedly sexually abused a nine-year-old girl, identified as the daughter of one of the female suspects.

They had initially attacked the deceased with clubs, after which the brother of one of the female suspects had arrived at the scene with a group of others, and repeatedly assaulted him again before also submerging  the 52-year-old in a well having tied his feet, according to police.

The arrestees have been identified as residents of Kopay, Arsadi and Sithankeni, and are due to be produced before the Jaffna Magistrate’s Court today (14 Aug).

