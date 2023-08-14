MP Jayantha Samaraweera appointed Chair of Caucus on safeguarding National Heritage

MP Jayantha Samaraweera has been appointed as the Chair to the Parliamentary Caucus on safeguarding National Heritage as proposed and seconded by MPs Sisira Jayakody and Weerasumana Weerasinghe, respectively.

Meanwhile, State Minister Sisra Jayakody and MP Prof. Channa Jayasumana were appointed as Deputy Chairs of the Caucus, as proposed by MPs Gamini Waleboda and Udaya Gammanpila, respectively, with MP Wimal Weerawansa having seconded Jayakody’s proposal, and MP Upul Mahendra Rajapaksha doing the same for Prof. Jayasumana.

Addressing those present, the Chair revealed that the Caucus intends on establishing a programme to preserve existing national heritages, as the non-preservation of these heritages have become a national problem. He further noted that there are still many places in Sri Lanka that need to be named national heritages.

Further explaining the matter, Deputy Chair of the Caucus, State Minister Jayakody stated that generational knowledge, medicine and various forms of mysticism should also be protected as national heritages, apart from physical places.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chair Prof. Jayasumana claimed that nearly 600 unexploited inscriptions have been found in the North East, of which several are yet to be interpreted, despite the extensive efforts of Prof. Senarath Paranavitana and Prof. Mandis.

The importance of properly preserving national heritage sites and developing them as tourist attractions was also discussed, emphasising the fact that they act as a source of pride to Sri Lanka amongst other nations.

Moreover, the development of a special police unit operating under the instructions of the Director General of Archeology in order to deal with issues pertaining to the protection of national heritage was also discussed at the meeting.

In a similar vein, other MPs present also recommended that a sub-committee be appointed to deal with endangered and threatened national heritage, such as those which exist in the Northern and Southern Provinces. The seeking of international support and assistance from both local and foreign scholars for the preservation of these national heritages was also taken into discussion.

State Ministers Sisira Jayakody, Dr. (Ms.) Seetha Arambepola, Members of Parliament Wimal Weerawansa, Dr. Sarath Weerasekera, A. L. M. Athaullah, Rohini Kumari Wijerathna, Udaya Gammanpila, Jagath Kumara Sumithraarachchi, Upul Mahendra Rajapaksha, Prof. Channa Jayasumana, Gamini Waleboda, Weerasumana Weerasinghe and the Secretary General of Parliament Kushani Rohanadeera were present at the Committee meeting held.