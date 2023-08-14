Security arrangements revised at BIA

Measures have been taken to ease the security procedures at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake, the Airport and Aviation Services Sri Lanka (AASL) reported.

Issuing a statement in this regard, AASL explained that passengers will no longer be required to check their luggage through the security scanners located at the entrance of the airport, which were initially installed on account of the then-looming terror attacks.

Despite the removal of the security scanner in question, however, travellers will be subjected to the remaining two security checks prior to boarding their flight henceforth, AASL noted.

They further stated that plain-clothed members of the airport security staff and Tri-Forces will also be stationed at the departure and arrival terminals at all times, while travellers will also be monitored throughout with 446 CCTV cameras.