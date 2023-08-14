New Director General appointed to CSD

Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Roshan Senaka Biyanvila has been appointed as the new Director General of the Civil Security Department (CSD).

AVM Biyanvila received his letter of appointment from Defence Secretary General Kamal Gunaratne at the Ministry of Defence today (14 Aug).

Accordingly, he will be replacing Major General Ranjan Lamahewage as the new CSD Director General.

Air Vice Marshal Roshan Senaka Biyanwila was born on 14th September 1968. He received his primary and secondary education at St. Peter’s College Colombo.

He joined the Sri Lanka Air Force as an Officer Cadet on 17th May 1988 to the Administrative Branch with the 19th Intake of Officer Cadets and successfully completed the Officer Cadets Basic Combat Course at Sri Lanka Air Force Combat Training School Diyatalawa, Basic Administrative Course and Advanced Administrative Course at Sri Lanka Air Force Academy China Bay.

He was commissioned on 26th May 1990 in the rank of Pilot Officer and elevated to his present rank on 15th April 2020.

During his service career he has served in different parts of the country and significantly he was a member of the Directing Staff at Junior Command and Staff College Sir Lanka Air Force Academy China Bay in 2003/2005.

He was the Staff Officer to the Commander of the Air Force in 2011 and was appointed as the Air Secretary from 28th February 2011 to 27th February 2014.

He was the Deputy Director Administration (Personnel) from 2014 to 2018 and Director Administration from 2019 to 2022 before being appointed as the Deputy Chief of Staff.