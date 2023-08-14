Sajith accuses govt. of selling state-owned media channels

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa has accused the government of attempting to sell state-owned media channels, owing to the country’s ongoing financial crisis.

Accordingly, he stated that while solutions are required for Sri Lanka’s financial crisis, such ‘erratic’ decisions must not be made.

“They are going to sell Channel Eye. We heard that it has already been leased. Solutions are needed for this country’s financial problems, but, when involving new investors with state media channels, there must be some sort of order”, the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) Leader said in this regard.

Premadasa made these remarks at an event held in Ampara this afternoon (14 Aug).