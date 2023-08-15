A few showers expected in parts of the island

Except for a few showers in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts, mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere over the island, according to the Meteorology Department.

Fairly strong winds about 40-45 kmph can be expected at times in western slopes of the central hills, Northern, North-Central and North-Western provinces, and in Trincomalee, Hambantota and Monaragala districts, it said.

Sea Areas:

Showers will occur at a few places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Matara via Galle.

Winds will be south-westerly and speed will be 30-40 kmph.

Wind speed may increase up to 45-55 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil and Puttalam to Trincomalee via Kankasanthurai and Mannar.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil and Puttalam to Trincomalee via Kankasanthurai and Mannar may be rough at times.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle may be fairly rough at times.