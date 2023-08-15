A few showers expected in parts of the island

A few showers expected in parts of the island

August 15, 2023   06:31 am

Except for a few showers in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts, mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere over the island, according to the Meteorology Department.

Fairly strong winds about 40-45 kmph can be expected at times in western slopes of the central hills, Northern, North-Central and North-Western provinces, and in Trincomalee, Hambantota and Monaragala districts, it said.

Sea Areas:

Showers will occur at a few places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Matara via Galle.

Winds will be south-westerly and speed will be 30-40 kmph.

Wind speed may increase up to 45-55 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil and Puttalam to Trincomalee via Kankasanthurai and Mannar.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil and Puttalam to Trincomalee via Kankasanthurai and Mannar may be rough at times. 

The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle may be fairly rough at times.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Derana Aruna

LIVE🔴Derana Aruna

LIVE🔴Derana Aruna

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.08.14

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.08.14

'We do not know for sure if it was due to medical negligence'  Anuradhapura Hospital Director on newborns death

'We do not know for sure if it was due to medical negligence'  Anuradhapura Hospital Director on newborns death

Parentscritical condition after family of four consumes poison over family dispute

Parentscritical condition after family of four consumes poison over family dispute

GMOA raises concerns over increasing shortage of specialist doctors

GMOA raises concerns over increasing shortage of specialist doctors

Australians travelling to Sri Lanka advised to exercise ' high degree of caution ' (English)

Australians travelling to Sri Lanka advised to exercise ' high degree of caution ' (English)

Indo-Pacific Environmental Security Forum - 2023 begins in Colombo (English)

Indo-Pacific Environmental Security Forum - 2023 begins in Colombo (English)

Security arrangements revised at BIA (English)

Security arrangements revised at BIA (English)