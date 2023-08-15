State Minister appeals to Indian doctors to open facilities in Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan State Minister of Trade and Food Security Sathasivam Viyalendiran appealed to the Indian doctors to open their facilities in Sri Lanka offering full-fledged support to give all permissions and licenses to launch good hospitals.

He was addressing a meeting at Vijayawada in Andra Pradesh on Sunday after inaugurating the Golden Hour project by Varun Cardio and Neuro Sciences (VCS), the Sri Lankan minister said that Sri Lanka will cooperate to grant all permissions and if the facility was set up in any city other than Colombo, land would also be allotted.

Expressing satisfaction over the medical facilities available in various private and government hospitals across the state, the Sri Lankan minister said that similar facilities should be made available to the Sri Lankan citizens.

Earlier, Andhra Pradesh’s principal secretary of Medial and Health MT Krishna Babu elaborated on the facilities the State government was providing for the people in the government hospitals. Underlining the importance of Golden Hour, the immediate treatment in the brain stroke or heart attack would give good results. Otherwise, the patient would be burdensome to the family and society.

He congratulated the management of Varun Cardio and Neuro Sciences for initiating such project. The principal secretary said that the state government initiated the concept of family doctor to provide immediate relief to the patients. Moreover, the state government is setting up a critical care emergency unit in every district across the state.

Noted Indian psychiatrist Dr Indla Ramasubba Reddy, Bollywood actresses Moubani Sorcar, Shri Chakravarty, VCS chairman Dr Guntur Varun, Basavarama Tarakam Indo American Cancer Hospital chief medical director Dr T Subrahmaneswara Rao, noted urologist Dr Lalitha, interventional neurosurgeon Dr Sudhir Suggala, bariatric robotic surgeon Dr Gorti Ganesh and others also spoke.

Noted neurosurgeon Dr Puvvada Ramakrishna expressed satisfaction over the stupendous response to the Golden Hour project and thanked everyone who are taking the project to the people.

Source: The Hans India

