Three killed, seven injured in accident in Mankulam

Three persons have been killed in an accident in the Panichchankulam area of Mankulam police division on the A9 Road this morning (15) when a van traveling from Colombo to Jaffna had crashed into the back of a lorry.

Police stated that the accident took place after the van collided with the rear of a lorry parked in the same direction and then collided with another lorry in front it.

According to the police, the driver of the lorry at the back had gotten out of the vehicle at the time of the accident and had suffered serious injuries due to being stuck between the two lorries.

A person who was in the back of the lorry and a person who was traveling in the front seat of the van had also sustained serious injuries while all three of them had succumbed to injuries after being admitted to the Mankulam Hospital.

Meanwhile three women who were traveling in the van and a male traveling in the lorry were injured and admitted to the Killinochchi Hospital while three men traveling in the lorry were admitted to Mankulam Hospital with injuries.

The deceased have been identified as residents of Mulleriyawa New Town, Wellampitiya and Jaffna, aged 38, 46 and 58 years.

The van driver has been arrested in connection with the accident.