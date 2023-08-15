Proposal on compensation for crop damages to be presented to Cabinet

August 15, 2023   10:22 am

Minister of Agriculture Mahinda Amaraweera says that the proposal seeking to pay compensation for cultivation damages that occurred due to the prevailing drought condition will be presented to the Cabinet of Ministers next week.

The minister pointed out that he verbally presented facts regarding the matter to the Cabinet on Monday (Aug. 14).

Furthermore, he emphasized that the government expects to provide compensation for the cultivation lands which are entirely and partially damaged due to the prevailing dry weather conditions.

