At least 27 dead, over 100 injured in gas station explosion in Russia

August 15, 2023   11:20 am

A massive explosion at a gas station in Russia’s southern republic of Dagestan killed 27 people and injured more than 100, local officials said Tuesday.

Three of those killed were children, Dagestan’s governor Sergei Melikov said.

The explosion took place Monday night on the outskirts of Makhachkala, the region’s capital.

A fire started at a car repair shop and spread to a nearby gas station, prompting a blast, Russia’s state news agency RIA Novosti reported, citing the country’s Emergency Ministry.

The subsequent fire raged on an area of 600 square meters (yards), the report said.

Some of those injured will be airlifted to Moscow for treatment, according to the report.

Russian authorities have begun a criminal investigation.


Source: Associated Press
-Agencies

