Sri Lanka to develop strategic communication program to promote international image

The Cabinet of Ministers has given the nod to implement an integrated strategic communication program to promote Sri Lanka’s national ambitions and international image.

The program mooted by Foreign Affairs Minister Ali Sabry and Mass Media Minister Bandula Gunawardena at the Cabinet meeting on Monday (Aug. 14).

The government says it has recognized the need to implement a strategic communication program to consciously manage a correct foreign policy by bolstering international relations and to raise Sri Lanka’s international image to face global and regional challenges.

The program will be jointly implemented by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Mass Media.