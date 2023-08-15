New express train service between Colombo and Talaimannar from Sept.

August 15, 2023   12:43 pm

A new express train service between Talaimannar and Colombo is due to commence on 15 September, the President’s Media Division (PMD) reported.

Accordingly, President Ranil Wickremesinghe revealed the commencement of the new railway route while addressing the Madhu Church feast in Mannar.

The Holy Mass of the Annual Feast of the Shrine of Our Lady of Madhu was held this morning (15 Aug), presided over by Rev. Dr. Brian Udaigwe, the Apostolic Nuncio of Sri Lanka.

