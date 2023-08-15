Kuwait, Qatar airports to be awarded contracts for aviation fuel supply for SriLankan

Kuwait, Qatar airports to be awarded contracts for aviation fuel supply for SriLankan

August 15, 2023   02:51 pm

Contracts pertaining to the supply of aviation fuel for SriLankan Airlines are due to be awarded to fuel suppliers at the Hamad International Airport, Qatar and Kuwait International Airport, Kuwait.

A proposal submitted in this regard was approved by the Cabinet of Ministers on Monday (14 Aug).

The relevant proposal was submitted by the Minister of Ports, Shipping and Aviation, to award the contracts for the supply of aviation fuel to Sri Lanka’s national carrier for a period of 24 months to the aforementioned fuel suppliers.

The matter was proposed upon consideration of the fact that the existing contracts with both airports are set to expire on 31 September.

Accordingly, bids were invited, in accordance with government procurement guidelines, from Qatar Fuel Company and Kuwait Aviation Fuel Company (KAFCO), the only aviation fuel suppliers at each airport.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Press briefing chaired by Power & Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera

Press briefing chaired by Power & Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera

Press briefing chaired by Power & Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera

Proposal on compensation for crop damages to be presented to Cabinet

Proposal on compensation for crop damages to be presented to Cabinet

Concerns as children's ward merged with women's ward at Galnewa Divisional Hospital

Concerns as children's ward merged with women's ward at Galnewa Divisional Hospital

Medical shortage due to incompetence of Medical Supplies Division  National Audit Office

Medical shortage due to incompetence of Medical Supplies Division  National Audit Office

Three killed, seven injured in accident in Mankulam

Three killed, seven injured in accident in Mankulam

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.08.15

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.08.15

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Headlines of Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin - 2023.08.15

Headlines of Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin - 2023.08.15