Kuwait, Qatar airports to be awarded contracts for aviation fuel supply for SriLankan

Contracts pertaining to the supply of aviation fuel for SriLankan Airlines are due to be awarded to fuel suppliers at the Hamad International Airport, Qatar and Kuwait International Airport, Kuwait.

A proposal submitted in this regard was approved by the Cabinet of Ministers on Monday (14 Aug).

The relevant proposal was submitted by the Minister of Ports, Shipping and Aviation, to award the contracts for the supply of aviation fuel to Sri Lanka’s national carrier for a period of 24 months to the aforementioned fuel suppliers.

The matter was proposed upon consideration of the fact that the existing contracts with both airports are set to expire on 31 September.

Accordingly, bids were invited, in accordance with government procurement guidelines, from Qatar Fuel Company and Kuwait Aviation Fuel Company (KAFCO), the only aviation fuel suppliers at each airport.