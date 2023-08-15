Election Commission convenes first meeting since new appointments

The Election Commission of Sri Lanka has summoned all Assistant and Deputy Election Commissioners for a discussion pertaining to the upcoming elections.

Accordingly, the relevant meeting has reportedly gotten underway at the Commission’s premises, focusing on several matters of concern, including the manner in which elections must be conducted in the future.

Meanwhile, matters pertaining to the Commission’s future activities are also discussed at the meeting.

Moreover, it is to be noted that this is the first meeting convened by the Election Commission since the appointment of its new members and chairperson, with the participation of Assistant and Deputy Election Commissioners from all districts.