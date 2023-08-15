New department to be established for development of cinnamon

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the resolution to establish a new state institute named the Department of Cinnamon Development for rendering facilities for the producers, suppliers as well as exporters.

This department will facilitate the production and exporting of cinnamon, enhancement of the quality of cinnamon products, value addition and diversification of products.

The approval has been granted after President Ranil Wickremesinghe pointed out the essentiality of promoting it as a commercial crop as a budget proposal for the year 2023, considering the contribution of the cinnamon crop as a minor export crop renders to earn foreign exchange earnings.

Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers granted their approval to the resolution jointly furnished by the President and the Minister of Plantation Industries to establish a new department for the development of cinnamon.