Heavy vehicles imported during restricted period to be released subject to surcharge

August 15, 2023   03:41 pm

State Minister of Finance Ranjith Siyambalapitiya says the heavy vehicles imported during the restricted period and still remain uncleared at ports will be released.

Thereby, the public transport buses and special purpose lorries, tankers/bowsers and trucks brought into the country while import restrictions on vehicles were still in effect are planned to be released subject to a surcharge of 30%.

Earlier today (Aug. 15), the Finance Ministry issued a special gazette notification easing the limitations on importing motor vehicles used for public transport.

