Cabinet nod to establish National Productivity Commission

Cabinet nod to establish National Productivity Commission

August 15, 2023   04:14 pm

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval for the establishment of the National Productivity Commission.
 
The productivity in every sector of the economy should be developed in order to ensure the median and long–term sustainability of reformations as well as the escalation of acquisitions that are implemented with the objective of minimizing the impact due to the existing economic crisis for maximising the benefits acquired through the reformations to the highest level, the Department of Government Information (DGI) said.
 
However, since there is no responsible authority that reserves the legal eligibility to act formally in regard to productivity and related issues, the establishment of the National Productivity Commission has been recognized as an independent entity for recommending Government of policy regulations based on evidence and information that develop on researches as well as for directing attention on the issues related to productivity.
 
Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the resolution furnished by the President to appoint an intellectual committee for submission of a report to the Cabinet of Ministers by deciding the institutional structure of the proposed National Productivity Commission, formulation of laws required for the establishment of the said Commission and studying on the other particulars for the establishment of the said Commission

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Press briefing chaired by Power & Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera

Press briefing chaired by Power & Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera

Press briefing chaired by Power & Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera

Proposal on compensation for crop damages to be presented to Cabinet

Proposal on compensation for crop damages to be presented to Cabinet

Concerns as children's ward merged with women's ward at Galnewa Divisional Hospital

Concerns as children's ward merged with women's ward at Galnewa Divisional Hospital

Medical shortage due to incompetence of Medical Supplies Division  National Audit Office

Medical shortage due to incompetence of Medical Supplies Division  National Audit Office

Three killed, seven injured in accident in Mankulam

Three killed, seven injured in accident in Mankulam

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.08.15

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.08.15

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Headlines of Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin - 2023.08.15

Headlines of Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin - 2023.08.15