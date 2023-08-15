Aeroflot to increase flights between Moscow and Sri Lanka

Aeroflot to increase flights between Moscow and Sri Lanka

August 15, 2023   04:56 pm

Aeroflot, the flagship carrier of Russia has confirmed plans to increase the frequency of flights between Moscow and the two island nations of Sri Lanka and Maldives.

Accordingly, Aeroflot will increase the frequency of flights to Colombo, Sri Lanka, operating thrice-weekly flights, with the additional service taking off on Saturdays from Moscow, and on Sundays from Colombo, starting from September 09, 2023.

Flight SU288 is reportedly scheduled to depart from Moscow at 22:50, arriving in Colombo at 10:20 the following day. Flight SU289 is timed to leave Sri Lanka at 12:05 and arrive in Moscow at 18:40.

The extra service means that Aeroflot’s flights to Colombo from Moscow will be operated on Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays with return flights to Moscow on Fridays, Sundays and Mondays, the Russia’s flagship carrier announced.

--With Agencies Inputs

