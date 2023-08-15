President makes recommendation for new Welfare Benefits Board chairman

Retired Sri Lanka Administrative Service (SLAS) special grade officer Jayantha Wijerathne’s name has been recommended for the position of the chairman of the Welfare Benefits Board (WBB).

Accordingly, President Ranil Wickremesinghe recommended to the Constitutional Council that Wijerathne be appointed as the new WBB chairman.

Earlier today (15 Aug), Mr. B. Wijayaratne resigned from his post as the Chairman of the Welfare Benefits Board.