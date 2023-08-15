CAA raids shop not displaying prices

August 15, 2023   06:53 pm

The officers of the Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) have inspected a number of shops including textile traders in Colombo Fort yesterday (Aug 15).

Following the inspections the officers have also taken steps to initiate legal action against 03 shops in which the prices of the goods being sold were not displayed.

The officers who carried out the relevant raids stated that the purpose of relevant inspections is to emphasize the fact that “the goods should be given for free if the prices are not displayed”.

According to the Consumer Affairs Authority Act, the price of every product for sale must be displayed. Nevertheless, many vendors do not comply with this, the CAA officials alleged.

