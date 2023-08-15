Shooting in Dikwella leaves one dead

August 15, 2023   10:07 pm

An individual was shot dead in Bodarakanda, Dikwella a short while ago, the police say.

The identity of the shooting victim is yet to be uncovered. 

Meanwhile, Dikwella Police is conducting further investigations into the incident.

This is the second incident of gun violence reported from the Southern Province this evening.

A few hours ago, a 35-year-old was gunned down at his home in South Kudawella, Tangalle. He was pronounced dead upon admission to the hospital.

