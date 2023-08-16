Youth arrested with over 1kg of ice drug

A suspect has been arrested by police with more than a kilogram of ‘ice’ drugs, also known as crystal methamphetamine, in the Wanawasala area in the Peliyagoda police division.

Police said that drugs were seized during an operation carried out by the Western Province (North) Crimes Division last evening (15).

During the raid, a suspect was arrested while transporting 01 kilogram and 06 grams of ice drugs on a motorcycle.

The arrested suspect has been identified as a 23-year-old resident of Dippitigoda in Kelaniya.

He is to be produced before the Aluthkade Magistrate’s Court later today while Western Province (North) Crimes Division is conducting further investigations.