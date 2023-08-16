Fallen tree disrupts train services on up-country line

August 16, 2023   08:19 am

Train services on the up-country line are disrupted this morning (Aug. 16) due to a fallen tree, Sri Lanka Railways says.

It is reported that a tree has fallen across the tracks between Ihala Kotte and Balana railway stations, forcing at least 7 trains to run behind schedule.

For the time being, trains departing Colombo Fort railway station will be only up to Rambukkana railway station and the trains starting from Badulla railway station will be halted at Kadugannawa railway station.

The railway department mentioned that efforts are underway to remove the fallen tree from the tracks, adding that it could take several hours for train services to resume.

