Dehiwala Zoo employee dies after utility pole collapsed on him

August 16, 2023   10:39 am

An employee of the Dehiwala Zoological Garden died on Tuesday evening (Aug. 15) after a utility pole collapsed on him.

According to reports, a large tree located in front of the Animal Hospital of the zoo had suddenly collapsed, hitting a utility pole which had then fallen on the employee who was passing by.

The 54-year-old was rushed to the Colombo South Teaching Hospital in Kalubowila for immediate medical attention, however, he has succumbed to injuries there.

The deceased was identified as the chief security officer of the zoo, named Upul Senarath.

