Special notice on allowances for kidney patients, disabled and elderly persons

Special notice on allowances for kidney patients, disabled and elderly persons

August 16, 2023   11:06 am

Until a new scheme is prepared, the government has decided to pay the existing allowances for a total of 647,683 kidney patients, disabled persons, and low-income elderly citizens without making any changes.

Taking to Twitter, Finance State Minister Shehan Semasinghe mentioned that necessary financial allocations have already been made for these payments.

According to the lawmaker, 517,962 elderly citizens, 88,602 disabled persons and 41,119 kidney patients, including those wait-listed in the Aswesuma welfare benefits program, would be given the allowances. 

The payments are expected to be made in the coming days.

Semasinghe further said that elderly citizens can collect their allowances from post offices. Meanwhile, disabled persons and kidney patients can collect their payments from Divisional Secretariats.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Headlines of Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin - 2023.08.16

Headlines of Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin - 2023.08.16

Headlines of Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin - 2023.08.16

Apostolic Nuncio commends Sri Lanka's reconciliation efforts

Apostolic Nuncio commends Sri Lanka's reconciliation efforts

President attends annual feast of Madhu Church, unveils development plans for Mannar

President attends annual feast of Madhu Church, unveils development plans for Mannar

Active water capacity of large reservoirs in Sri Lanka continues to drop

Active water capacity of large reservoirs in Sri Lanka continues to drop

Samanalawewa water capacity depletes; Cabinet approves emergency power purchase if required

Samanalawewa water capacity depletes; Cabinet approves emergency power purchase if required

No risks of power cuts unless major failure in power plants  Minister Kanchana (English)

No risks of power cuts unless major failure in power plants  Minister Kanchana (English)

Heavy vehicles imported during restricted period to be released subject to surcharge (English)

Heavy vehicles imported during restricted period to be released subject to surcharge (English)

Cabinet nod to establish National Productivity Commission (English)

Cabinet nod to establish National Productivity Commission (English)