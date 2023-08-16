Special notice on allowances for kidney patients, disabled and elderly persons

Until a new scheme is prepared, the government has decided to pay the existing allowances for a total of 647,683 kidney patients, disabled persons, and low-income elderly citizens without making any changes.

Taking to Twitter, Finance State Minister Shehan Semasinghe mentioned that necessary financial allocations have already been made for these payments.

According to the lawmaker, 517,962 elderly citizens, 88,602 disabled persons and 41,119 kidney patients, including those wait-listed in the Aswesuma welfare benefits program, would be given the allowances.

The payments are expected to be made in the coming days.

Semasinghe further said that elderly citizens can collect their allowances from post offices. Meanwhile, disabled persons and kidney patients can collect their payments from Divisional Secretariats.