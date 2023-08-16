Neville Fernando Hospital employees stage protest near Health Ministry

August 16, 2023   12:11 pm

The employees of Dr. Neville Fernando Teaching Hospital have staged a protest in front of the Health Ministry this morning (Aug. 16).

The demonstrators complained that after the hospital was acquired by the government in 2014, their salaries have not been paid properly, adding that they have not received any allowances either.

The protesting hospital employees said only parts of their salaries have been paid on several occasions and that they are awaiting a proper solution to the matter.

According to Ada Derana correspondent, five demonstrators have received the opportunity to discuss their demands with the Health Ministry officials.

