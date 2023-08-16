Applications called for position of Presidents Counsel

Applications called for position of Presidents Counsel

August 16, 2023   02:35 pm

Accepting applications for the appointment of President’s Counsels have commenced, the President’s Media Division (PMD) reported on Wednesday (16 Aug).

Accordingly, a notification was issued by the President’s Secretary, inviting eligible individuals for the appointment of President’s Counsels for the year 2022/2023. 

The deadline for applications is 25 August , the PMD said, adding that further details pertaining to the matter can be received via the official website of the President’s Office, www.presidentsoffice.gov.lk.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Two persons shot dead in Tangalle and Dickwella

Two persons shot dead in Tangalle and Dickwella

Two persons shot dead in Tangalle and Dickwella

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.08.16

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.08.16

Residents of Mathugama in crisis over lack of drinking water

Residents of Mathugama in crisis over lack of drinking water

Academic claims govt. did not prepare sufficiently for arid weather conditions despite prior knowledge

Academic claims govt. did not prepare sufficiently for arid weather conditions despite prior knowledge

Strict action to be taken against doctors leaving country without due approval

Strict action to be taken against doctors leaving country without due approval

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Headlines of Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin - 2023.08.16

Headlines of Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin - 2023.08.16

Apostolic Nuncio commends Sri Lanka's reconciliation efforts

Apostolic Nuncio commends Sri Lanka's reconciliation efforts