Accepting applications for the appointment of President’s Counsels have commenced, the President’s Media Division (PMD) reported on Wednesday (16 Aug).

Accordingly, a notification was issued by the President’s Secretary, inviting eligible individuals for the appointment of President’s Counsels for the year 2022/2023.

The deadline for applications is 25 August , the PMD said, adding that further details pertaining to the matter can be received via the official website of the President’s Office, www.presidentsoffice.gov.lk.