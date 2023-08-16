Fire reported at Ministry of Finance

UPDATE (04:15PM): The fire reported at the Ministry of Finance earlier today (16 Aug) has been completely extinguished, Ada Derana reported confirmed.

The fire is suspected to have been caused due to an electrical short circuit.

A fire has reportedly broken out on the second floor of the Ministry of Finance.

Accordingly, a fire has broken out on the second floor of the Ministry of Finance, which is located in the Old Parliament building in Colombo.

However, several fire engines have already been deployed to the location to douse the flames, Ada Derana reported confirmed.