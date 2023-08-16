Two arrested over burglary of valuables worth Rs. 26.8 million

August 16, 2023   03:44 pm

Two suspects were arrested on Tuesday (15 Aug), in connection with a burglary of valuables estimated to be worth over Rs. 20 million.

The suspects, identified as residents of Talangama and Malabe, had broken into a house in Kalapaluwawa, Welikada on 08 August, and stolen valuables, including gemstones, gold jewellery and electronics worth Rs. 26.8 million, police reported.

Accordingly, 924 gemstones, 08 wristwatches, 05 gold chains, 04 gold bangles, 06 gold rings, 07 gold bracelets, a laptop and 10 bottles of foreign liquor were found amongst the stolen goods. 

According to police, the suspects, aged 25 and 30, are due to be produced before the Aluthkade Magistrate’s Court this afternoon (16 Aug).

