Diana Gamages MP seat: Five-member Appeals Court bench requested for petition hearing

Diana Gamages MP seat: Five-member Appeals Court bench requested for petition hearing

August 16, 2023   03:56 pm

A motion has been filed before the Court of Appeal, seeking a five-member judge bench to hear the petition filed challenging the parliamentary seat of State Minister Diana Gamage.

Social activist Oshala Herath has filed the motion through his legal counsels.

In late 2022, Herath filed a petition seeking a writ order disqualifying Diana Gamage’s parliamentary seat, arguing that issuing a diplomatic passport to the state minister is against the Immigration and Emigration Act as she also holds British citizenship.

The Appeals Court’s verdict on the petition was initially supposed to be delivered on July 25.

However, it was fixed to be taken up on September 14 before a three-member judge bench after the Appeals Court Judges Nissanka Bandula Karunaratne and A. Marikkar announced a split decision on the matter.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Two persons shot dead in Tangalle and Dickwella

Two persons shot dead in Tangalle and Dickwella

Two persons shot dead in Tangalle and Dickwella

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.08.16

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.08.16

Residents of Mathugama in crisis over lack of drinking water

Residents of Mathugama in crisis over lack of drinking water

Academic claims govt. did not prepare sufficiently for arid weather conditions despite prior knowledge

Academic claims govt. did not prepare sufficiently for arid weather conditions despite prior knowledge

Strict action to be taken against doctors leaving country without due approval

Strict action to be taken against doctors leaving country without due approval

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Headlines of Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin - 2023.08.16

Headlines of Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin - 2023.08.16

Apostolic Nuncio commends Sri Lanka's reconciliation efforts

Apostolic Nuncio commends Sri Lanka's reconciliation efforts