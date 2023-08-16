Lanka Sathosa slashes prices of 09 essential food items

August 16, 2023   05:17 pm

The prices of nine essential food items have been reduced with effect from Wednesday (17 Aug), Lanka Sathosa announced today.

Issuing a release in this regard, the state-owned  retail network explained that the decision to revise the prices of nine essential food items was taken in a bid to ease the burden on consumers.

Accordingly, the prices of the following goods have been reduced:

• LSL milk powder (400g) – Rs. 970 (reduced by Rs. 29)
• Thai sprats -  Rs.1160 per kilogram (reduced by Rs. 15)
• Brown sugar - Rs.350 per kilogram  (reduced by Rs.10)
• Soya meat - Rs.625 per kilogram  (reduced by Rs.25) 
• Potatoes - Rs.325 per kilogram  (reduced by Rs.05)
• Basmati rice - Rs.675 per kilogram  (reduced by Rs.15)
• Garlic – Rs.630 per kilogram  (reduced by Rs.05)
• Red raw rice (Rathu Kekulu) – Rs.147 per kilogram  (reduced by Rs.02)
• Chickpeas - Rs.555 per kilogram  (reduced by Rs.05)

