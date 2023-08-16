Lanka Sathosa slashes prices of 09 essential food items

The prices of nine essential food items have been reduced with effect from Wednesday (17 Aug), Lanka Sathosa announced today.

Issuing a release in this regard, the state-owned retail network explained that the decision to revise the prices of nine essential food items was taken in a bid to ease the burden on consumers.

Accordingly, the prices of the following goods have been reduced:

• LSL milk powder (400g) – Rs. 970 (reduced by Rs. 29)

• Thai sprats - Rs.1160 per kilogram (reduced by Rs. 15)

• Brown sugar - Rs.350 per kilogram (reduced by Rs.10)

• Soya meat - Rs.625 per kilogram (reduced by Rs.25)

• Potatoes - Rs.325 per kilogram (reduced by Rs.05)

• Basmati rice - Rs.675 per kilogram (reduced by Rs.15)

• Garlic – Rs.630 per kilogram (reduced by Rs.05)

• Red raw rice (Rathu Kekulu) – Rs.147 per kilogram (reduced by Rs.02)

• Chickpeas - Rs.555 per kilogram (reduced by Rs.05)