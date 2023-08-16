Jaffna Prison guard arrested for giving mobile phone to inmate

A prison guard attached to the Jaffna Prison has been arrested and remanded for providing a mobile phone to an inmate at the prison.

Accordingly, the guard in question has been remanded until 25 August after being produced before the Jaffna Magistrate’s Court, the Department of Prisons confirmed, adding that he has been also suspended from the service.

The matter was investigated on Tuesday afternoon (15 Aug), when the Superintendent of the Jaffna Prison received information that the guard in question had provided a mobile phone to an inmate detained in Section-B of the prison.

Upon searching the inmate’s cell later that night, prison officials seized a mobile phone and a SIM card, Additional Commissioner General of Prisons and Media Spokesman Chandana Ekanayake stated.

He added that the relevant search took place after CCTV footage had shown the guard in question handing over a suspicious parcel to the inmate on August 13.

While further investigations into the matter are being carried out by the