President warns of potential water shortage in 20 years

President warns of potential water shortage in 20 years

August 16, 2023   10:12 pm

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has warned of the risk of a potential water shortage in Sri Lanka in another 20 years.

Thus, the Head of State urged that the people should prepare for this from now itself.

He made these remarks while addressing the annual prize giving ceremony of Anula Vidyalaya in Nugegoda this afternoon (16 Aug).

Meanwhile, speaking on the future of Sri Lanka, President Wickremesinghe further emphasised that the country cannot move forward if the education system is not changed.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

State Minister assures welfare allowances for elderly, disabled and kidney patients (English)

State Minister assures welfare allowances for elderly, disabled and kidney patients (English)

State Minister assures welfare allowances for elderly, disabled and kidney patients (English)

IMF team to visit Sri Lanka on 14 September for first EFF review

IMF team to visit Sri Lanka on 14 September for first EFF review

Australia and UNFPA donate medical equipment on sexual and reproductive health worth AUD 2mn (English)

Australia and UNFPA donate medical equipment on sexual and reproductive health worth AUD 2mn (English)

President hopeful Sri Lanka can'vanish'its bankruptcy status (English)

President hopeful Sri Lanka can'vanish'its bankruptcy status (English)

Kurunegala suffers extreme crop damage due to arid weather

Kurunegala suffers extreme crop damage due to arid weather

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.08.16

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.08.16

First IMF review on EFF to get underway on 14 September

First IMF review on EFF to get underway on 14 September

Sajith assures SJB will stand for the working population

Sajith assures SJB will stand for the working population