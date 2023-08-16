President warns of potential water shortage in 20 years

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has warned of the risk of a potential water shortage in Sri Lanka in another 20 years.

Thus, the Head of State urged that the people should prepare for this from now itself.

He made these remarks while addressing the annual prize giving ceremony of Anula Vidyalaya in Nugegoda this afternoon (16 Aug).

Meanwhile, speaking on the future of Sri Lanka, President Wickremesinghe further emphasised that the country cannot move forward if the education system is not changed.