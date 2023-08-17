Minister discusses energy plans for Eastern Province

Minister discusses energy plans for Eastern Province

August 16, 2023   11:29 pm

Plans pertaining to the energy sector in the Eastern Province were discussed at a meeting held between the Ministry of Power and Energy and the Governor of the Eastern Province this morning (16 Aug).

Accordingly, Minister Kanchana Wijesekera discussed plans related to renewable energy and the energy sector policies in the Eastern Province, with the Governor and other officials from the Eastern Province, the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) and the Sustainable Energy Auhthority (SEA).

The relevant discussion focused on several matters of concern, including the progress on ongoing projects, plans for future projects, the development of transmission lines, expediting the approval process in this regard, refinery and tank farm operations, and investments pertaining to green-hydrogen and land identification in this regard. 

