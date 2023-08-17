US ambassador for cyberspace and digital policy to travel to Sri Lanka

US Ambassador at Large for Cyberspace and Digital Policy Nathaniel C. Fick will travel to Sri Lanka from August 20 to 23.

According to the US State Department, Ambassador Fick is expected to hold bilateral consultations in Colombo with a range of counterparts in government, private sector and think tanks on cybersecurity, information and communication technologies, and digital freedom.

Prior to his Sri Lanka visit, the US diplomat will travel to India from August 17 to 20, where he will head the US delegation to the G20 Digital Economy Ministerial Meeting in Bengaluru.

During the meeting, he will highlight United States’ views on digital economy topics including priority areas set by India’s G20 presidency: digital public infrastructure, security in the digital economy, and digital skilling.

Ambassador Fick will also meet with Indian technology entrepreneurs and other representatives from industry and civil society.