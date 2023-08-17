Sudden fire reported in Thabbowa sanctuary

August 17, 2023   10:39 am

A sudden fire has erupted in the Thabbowa sanctuary in Saliyawewa Police Division.

The fire has been broken out last evening (Aug 16), according to the police.

However, Saliyawewa Police, together with the armed forces and Karuwalagaswewa range forest officers, has managed to douse the flames.

Police mentioned that at least 50 acres of land of the nature reserve were destroyed in the fire and that no property damage was reported.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, according to police.

Saliyawewa Police is conducting further investigations regarding the matter.

