Sri Lanka to modify preschool education system to suit international standards

August 17, 2023   11:40 am

Minister of Education Susil Premajayantha says steps will be taken to modify the preschool education system according to international standards.

Joining an event held in Colombo, he stated that formal training will also be given to preschool teachers who haven’t obtained proper training and that the necessary arrangements for training will be made soon.

Explaining the unevenness of the quality of country’s preschool education, the Minister said children who receive different types of education at preschools are enrolled in grade 01 at school. “When one preschool provides activity-based learning, another preschool teaches to count up to 10, while another one teaches to count up to 100.  But, all these children enter the grade 01,” he added.

The Minister, who mentioned that preschool education in Japan is entirely focused on activity-based learning, added that it is the internationally-accepted standard method.

“Therefore, we should prepare the framework for the two years of education provided by preschools in keeping with international standards. After that, we should start a certificate course for teachers who haven’t obtained proper training, followed by a diploma.”

“We need to ensure that the teachers are qualified to teach in a preschool.”

Furthermore, he promised to discuss the matter with the Ministry of Child Affairs, the National Institute of Education and other professionals.

