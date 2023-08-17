SOC discusses Film Corporations plans to deal with popularity of streaming platforms

SOC discusses Film Corporations plans to deal with popularity of streaming platforms

August 17, 2023   03:15 pm

The development of the film industry in Sri Lanka was recently taken up for discussion at the Sectoral Oversight Committee on Media, Youth, Heritage and New Citizen, the Parliamentary Communications Department said.

This was discussed when the Sectoral Oversight Committee on Media, Youth, Heritage and New Citizen Chaired by Lalith Varna Kumara met to look into the issues and proposals pertaining to the film industry. Officials of the National Film Corporation were summoned before the committee to discuss the aforesaid concerns, the department mentioned in a statement.

Accordingly, the officials representing the National Film Corporation explained the concerns surrounding the film industry. In particular, they pointed out that there has been a trend of shrinking in the film industry and about 5 or 6 cinemas are closing down a year.

The share of the money received by the film corporation from a movie ticket and the difficulty in finding film producers was also taken into discussion, it added.

The revision of the Film Corporation Act was also discussed at length. It was also suggested that the registration amount for importing foreign films and the amount charged by the film corporation for one film should be revised. In addition, the committee also focused on the existing plans of the film corporation to deal with the popularity of platforms like Netflix.

Furthermore, the present officials pointed out the need for filmmakers to prepare quality films.

Members of Parliament Sanjeeva Edirimanna, Jayantha Ketagoda and Gamini Waleboda, were also present at the Committee meeting held, according to the Parliamentary Communications Department.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Southern, Wayamba, Northern and North-Central Provinces at high-risk of drinking water shortage

Southern, Wayamba, Northern and North-Central Provinces at high-risk of drinking water shortage

Southern, Wayamba, Northern and North-Central Provinces at high-risk of drinking water shortage

Health Promotion Bureau launches district-level cancer control programme for women

Health Promotion Bureau launches district-level cancer control programme for women

Acting Deputy DGHS accuses GMOA of being 'vengeful', after being called 'weakest administrator'

Acting Deputy DGHS accuses GMOA of being 'vengeful', after being called 'weakest administrator'

China to help Sri Lanka address challenges of financial debt  Foreign Minister Wang Yi

China to help Sri Lanka address challenges of financial debt  Foreign Minister Wang Yi

We cannot have an economy dominated by the govt.  President

We cannot have an economy dominated by the govt.  President

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Headlines of Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin - 2023.08.17

Headlines of Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin - 2023.08.17

State Minister assures welfare allowances for elderly, disabled and kidney patients (English)

State Minister assures welfare allowances for elderly, disabled and kidney patients (English)