JVP vows to defeat the labor law amendments

Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) politburo member Wasantha Samarasinghe states that the people should protest against the proposed labour law amendments that further oppress the working community.

Speaking to reporters during a campaign to distribute hand bills in front of Fort Railway Station today (17), against the proposed new labor laws, the former MP expressed that the government has introduced 13 labor laws at once, and that the laws have been revised on the request of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

“The current government which has no mandate is trying to amend the labour laws that people fought for and won in the history of the world, not just in Sri Lanka”, he said.

“The world worked for 08 hours in the 1800s. At present, people work for 6 hours only. There are no laws in the world to employ women at night.”

He said that providing them with night shifts in its place is not the solution and that instead, the government should provide the working people with the necessary facilities.

“Not to work overtime. Give them a wage they can live off when they work for 08 hours.”

“We will continue to carry out the necessary campaigns to defeat these labor laws by gathering the working people of the country”, Samarasinghe added.