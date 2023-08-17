Japan and Sri Lanka in talks to resume stalled JICA projects

Japan and Sri Lanka are in talks to recommence stalled projects funded by Japan International Corporation Agency (JICA) here, upon the imminent conclusion of the ongoing debt restructuring process.

The matter was discussed at a meeting on Wednesday (Aug. 16) chaired by Minister of Water Supply & Estate Infrastructure Jeevan Thondaman, with Japanese Ambassador Mizukoshi Hideaki and the Chief of Representative of JICA Tetsuya Yamada in attendance.

In a press release, the Ministry of Water Supply & Estate Infrastructure Development said the two sides have also discussed laying the groundwork for innovative, new water infrastructure projects that align with the island nation’s developmental goals.

During the meeting, a diverse array of topics have been covered, reflecting the collective commitment towards advancing the island nation’s water sector, enhancing sanitation efforts, implementing crucial plantation reforms, and addressing the challenges faced by upcountry plantation communities.

Further, the ministry mentioned that the focus of the discussion also fell on the recent initiatives in the water sector.

Accordingly, Minister Thondaman has shared plans to improve the performance and efficiency of the National Water Supply & Drainage Board (NWSDB) and a new public-private partnership (PPP) initiative for a floating solar energy solution to address the energy requirement for safe water production.

The lawmaker underscored the importance of improving the performance of the Water Board, introducing new corporate and business processes, upskilling the workforce and the strategic introduction of new technologies. The JICA has expressed their willingness to support these initiatives through Japanese technology and processes.

The minister also shared his vision for reforms within the plantation sector, underscored by the establishment of policy formulation committees addressing the education, health, housing, employment, skills development and other needs and issues faced by plantation communities.

The two sides also discussed the existing plantation model and the urgency of a new, equitable model as a significant step towards the sector’s future transformation.

During the meeting, Minister Thondaman drew attention to the commitment to elevating the dignity of labour and addressing issues within the plantation sector resonated deeply with all parties present.

Plans to document the historic contributions and persistent challenges faced by the upcountry Tamil community were also unveiled at this meeting.

The JICA also expressed its keen interest in actively supporting initiatives that uplift the conditions of the upcountry plantation communities in Sri Lanka.

The meeting has concluded with both sides expressing their commitment to forging a robust partnership that not only tackles immediate challenges but also contributes to the sustainable growth and holistic development of Sri Lanka’s water, sanitation, and estate sectors, the ministry’s press release read further.