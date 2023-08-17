18-hour water cut to be imposed in Colombo and suburbs

August 17, 2023   03:44 pm

An 18-hour water cut is scheduled to take place in several areas including Colombo and suburbs from 08.00 a.m. on Saturday (19 Aug) until 02.00 a.m. on Sunday (20 Aug), the National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) stated.

Accordingly, the water cut will be imposed in the Colombo, Dehiwala-Mt. Lavinia, Kaduwela, and Kotte Municipal Council areas, and the Maharagama, Boralesgamuwa, Kolonnawa, Kotikawatte, Mulleriyawa Pradeshiya Sabha areas and the Ratmalana and Katubedda areas.

The NWSDB explained that the water cut will be imposed due to essential maintenance work.

Southern, Wayamba, Northern and North-Central Provinces at high-risk of drinking water shortage

Health Promotion Bureau launches district-level cancer control programme for women

Acting Deputy DGHS accuses GMOA of being 'vengeful', after being called 'weakest administrator'

China to help Sri Lanka address challenges of financial debt  Foreign Minister Wang Yi

We cannot have an economy dominated by the govt.  President

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Headlines of Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin - 2023.08.17

State Minister assures welfare allowances for elderly, disabled and kidney patients (English)

