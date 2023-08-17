18-hour water cut to be imposed in Colombo and suburbs

An 18-hour water cut is scheduled to take place in several areas including Colombo and suburbs from 08.00 a.m. on Saturday (19 Aug) until 02.00 a.m. on Sunday (20 Aug), the National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) stated.

Accordingly, the water cut will be imposed in the Colombo, Dehiwala-Mt. Lavinia, Kaduwela, and Kotte Municipal Council areas, and the Maharagama, Boralesgamuwa, Kolonnawa, Kotikawatte, Mulleriyawa Pradeshiya Sabha areas and the Ratmalana and Katubedda areas.

The NWSDB explained that the water cut will be imposed due to essential maintenance work.