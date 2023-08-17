SriLankan Airlines resumes flights to Jeddah

SriLankan Airlines has resumed direct flights between Colombo and Jeddah, as per a notice issued by the national carrier.

Flights between Colombo and Jeddah resumed on Tuesday (15 Aug), and are scheduled to operate thrice a week, on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Sundays.

Accordingly, the oneWorld member will be flying the following Airbus A330-200 aircrafts;

UL281 CMB1415 – 1800JED 332 3

UL281 CMB1425 – 1810JED 332 27

UL282 JED1915 – 0405+1CMB 332 3

UL282 JED1925 – 0415+1CMB 332 27

Meanwhile, SriLankan Airlines also offers daily flights to Saudi Arabia, with one flight each, to Dammam and Riyadh directly from Colombo.