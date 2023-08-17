SriLankan Airlines resumes flights to Jeddah

SriLankan Airlines resumes flights to Jeddah

August 17, 2023   04:00 pm

SriLankan Airlines has resumed direct flights between Colombo and Jeddah, as per a notice issued by the national carrier.

Flights between Colombo and Jeddah resumed on Tuesday (15 Aug), and are scheduled to operate thrice a week, on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Sundays.

Accordingly, the oneWorld member will be flying the following Airbus A330-200 aircrafts;

UL281 CMB1415 – 1800JED 332 3
UL281 CMB1425 – 1810JED 332 27

UL282 JED1915 – 0405+1CMB 332 3
UL282 JED1925 – 0415+1CMB 332 27

Meanwhile, SriLankan Airlines also offers daily flights to Saudi Arabia, with one flight each, to Dammam and Riyadh directly from Colombo. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Southern, Wayamba, Northern and North-Central Provinces at high-risk of drinking water shortage

Southern, Wayamba, Northern and North-Central Provinces at high-risk of drinking water shortage

Southern, Wayamba, Northern and North-Central Provinces at high-risk of drinking water shortage

Health Promotion Bureau launches district-level cancer control programme for women

Health Promotion Bureau launches district-level cancer control programme for women

Acting Deputy DGHS accuses GMOA of being 'vengeful', after being called 'weakest administrator'

Acting Deputy DGHS accuses GMOA of being 'vengeful', after being called 'weakest administrator'

China to help Sri Lanka address challenges of financial debt  Foreign Minister Wang Yi

China to help Sri Lanka address challenges of financial debt  Foreign Minister Wang Yi

We cannot have an economy dominated by the govt.  President

We cannot have an economy dominated by the govt.  President

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Headlines of Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin - 2023.08.17

Headlines of Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin - 2023.08.17

State Minister assures welfare allowances for elderly, disabled and kidney patients (English)

State Minister assures welfare allowances for elderly, disabled and kidney patients (English)