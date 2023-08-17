Two arrested on suspicion of selling substances banned in sports

Two individuals have been arrested on suspicion of selling banned performance-enhancing drugs to sportspeople, Ada Derana learns.

One suspect was arrested in the Wattala police division on Wednesday (Aug. 16), by the officers of Walana Anti-Corruption Unit in Panadura who acted on a tip-off they had received.

An undercover police officer had caught the suspect in the act as he was preparing to sell Rs. 38,000 worth of substances prohibited in sports.

The arrestee was subsequently handed over to the Wattala Police for onward investigations.

During interrogations, he had divulged information about the company that illegally imported the banned substances to the country.

Based on the revelation made by the suspect, the National Medicines Regulatory Authority (NMRA), together with Sri Lanka Anti-Doping Agency (SLADA), conducted a raid in Borella, which led to the arrest of a 29-year-old believed to be complicit in the scheme.

The second suspect, identified as a resident of Ja-Ela, was supposed to be produced before the Welisara Magistrate’s Court today.

The NMRA officers stressed that the use of these banned substances can result in impotence and changes in the structure and functions of the prostate gland, kidneys and testicles.