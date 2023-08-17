Water supply to Kurunegala city to be limited until further notice

The Disaster Management Centre (DMC) together with the National Disaster Relief Services Centre has taken steps to distribute drinking water to 52 Divisional Secretariat Divisions within 15 districts using water bowsers as a temporary solution to the drinking water shortage that has arisen with the prevailing dry weather conditions.

Meanwhile, it has been announced that the water supply to Kurunegala city will have to be limited from tomorrow (18) until further notice.

The DMC has been providing drinking water to 52,435 families and 181,671 people during the last one and half months, due to the dry weather conditions.

Accordingly, drinking water will be distributed from water bowsers to the districts of Ampara, Batticaloa, Badulla, Gampaha, Hambantota, Jaffna, Kurunegala, Mannar, Matale, Monaragala, Mullaitivu, Puttalam, Ratnapura, Vavuniya and Trincomalee, according to the DMC.

Among them, the most affected districts are Ampara, Ratnapura, Jaffna and Batticaloa, the DMC added.