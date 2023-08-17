Water supply to Kurunegala city to be limited until further notice

Water supply to Kurunegala city to be limited until further notice

August 17, 2023   05:23 pm

The Disaster Management Centre (DMC) together with the National Disaster Relief Services Centre has taken steps to distribute drinking water to 52 Divisional Secretariat Divisions within 15 districts using water bowsers as a temporary solution to the drinking water shortage that has arisen with the prevailing dry weather conditions.

Meanwhile, it has been announced that the water supply to Kurunegala city will have to be limited from tomorrow (18) until further notice.

The DMC has been providing drinking water to 52,435 families and 181,671 people during the last one and half months, due to the dry weather conditions.

Accordingly, drinking water will be distributed from water bowsers to the districts of Ampara, Batticaloa, Badulla, Gampaha, Hambantota, Jaffna, Kurunegala, Mannar, Matale, Monaragala, Mullaitivu, Puttalam, Ratnapura, Vavuniya and Trincomalee, according to the DMC.

Among them, the most affected districts are Ampara, Ratnapura, Jaffna and Batticaloa, the DMC added.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Southern, Wayamba, Northern and North-Central Provinces at high-risk of drinking water shortage

Southern, Wayamba, Northern and North-Central Provinces at high-risk of drinking water shortage

Southern, Wayamba, Northern and North-Central Provinces at high-risk of drinking water shortage

Health Promotion Bureau launches district-level cancer control programme for women

Health Promotion Bureau launches district-level cancer control programme for women

Acting Deputy DGHS accuses GMOA of being 'vengeful', after being called 'weakest administrator'

Acting Deputy DGHS accuses GMOA of being 'vengeful', after being called 'weakest administrator'

China to help Sri Lanka address challenges of financial debt  Foreign Minister Wang Yi

China to help Sri Lanka address challenges of financial debt  Foreign Minister Wang Yi

We cannot have an economy dominated by the govt.  President

We cannot have an economy dominated by the govt.  President

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Headlines of Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin - 2023.08.17

Headlines of Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin - 2023.08.17

State Minister assures welfare allowances for elderly, disabled and kidney patients (English)

State Minister assures welfare allowances for elderly, disabled and kidney patients (English)