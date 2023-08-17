Two students drown after falling into water hole during Elle match in Vavuniya

August 17, 2023   06:52 pm

Two students have reportedly drowned after falling into a water hole in the vicinity of the Vavuniya University Sports Ground today (Aug 17).

The incident had occurred during a zonal “Elle” match which was held in the Vavuniya University Sports Ground, Ada Derana reporter said.

The bodies of the two deceased students aged 14 and 15 years, have been placed at the Vavuniya Hospital, according to hospital sources.

Police said that the victims were Grade 10 students of Vavuniya Muslim Maha Vidyalaya.

Poovarasankulam Police is conducting further investigations regarding the incident.

 

