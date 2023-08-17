Sudden power interruption reported in parts of Wellawatte

A sudden power interruption was reported in parts of Wellawatte in Colombo a short while ago.

According to the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB), 12 substations in the Havelock-Wellawatta area have been isolated from the CEB supply grid due to faults in two cables in Wellawatta area, Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera said in a tweet.

He added that the cable repair work is already in progress.

Minister Wijesekara further mentioned that stand-by generators are utilized to restore supply to some affected areas.

However, some customers may experience power interruptions for a few hours in the Havelock-Wellawatta area owing to the situation, he added.