CBSL monitoring if bank lending rates are adequately lowered

CBSL monitoring if bank lending rates are adequately lowered

August 18, 2023   09:51 am

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) is conducting special monitoring to determine if the lending rates have been adequately reduced by licensed commercial banks, Finance State Minister Ranjith Siyambalapitiya says.

The lawmaker acknowledged the fact that the banking system is faced with numerous practical issues when lowering the lending rates.

In late July, the CBSL governor had urged the licensed commercial banks to take immediate measures to adequately reduce lending rates in view of the policy interest rate cuts.

Dr. Nandalal Weerasinghe, in a letter directed to the Sri Lanka Banks’ Association (SLBA) chairman, had emphasized that the Central Bank would be compelled to take administrative measures in the event the banking and financial sector fails to take adequate and expeditious adjustments in this regard.

Pointing out that the CBSL has recently dropped the policy interest rates by 450 bps on two occasions with a view to enabling the economy to reach its potential while stabilizing inflation at mid-single digit levels in the medium term and easing pressures in the financial markets, Dr. Weerasinghe had said it is thus expected that market interest rates – particularly lending rates – would adjust downwards “adequately and swiftly”.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Public urged to use water sparingly as drinking water supply drops by 9%

Public urged to use water sparingly as drinking water supply drops by 9%

Public urged to use water sparingly as drinking water supply drops by 9%

Sri Lanka's ports should be made competitive and efficient  Minister Nimal Siripala (English)

Sri Lanka's ports should be made competitive and efficient  Minister Nimal Siripala (English)

President Ranil urges to accelerate initiatives aimed at attracting 5mn tourists annually (English)

President Ranil urges to accelerate initiatives aimed at attracting 5mn tourists annually (English)

PUCSL approval to procure 100MW power for 06 months (English)

PUCSL approval to procure 100MW power for 06 months (English)

Sajith assures SJB will stand for the 'working population' (English)

Sajith assures SJB will stand for the 'working population' (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.08.17

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.08.17

Ada Derana Ukussa exposes racket selling substances banned in sports

Ada Derana Ukussa exposes racket selling substances banned in sports

We must move out of this 'vicious cycle' to achieve economic stabilization  President

We must move out of this 'vicious cycle' to achieve economic stabilization  President