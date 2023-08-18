Cuba invites Sri Lankan President to G77 plus China Summit

Cuba invites Sri Lankan President to G77 plus China Summit

August 18, 2023   10:09 am

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has received an invitation to participate in the Summit of the Group of 77 (G77) plus China, which will take place in Cuba in September, foreign media reported.

The Cuban Ambassador to Sri Lanka Andrés Marcelo González has delivered the letter of invitation from the Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel to the Sri Lankan president during a meeting, the official state news agency of Cuba ‘Presna Latina’ said citing diplomatic sources.

‘Current challenges of development: Role of science, technology and innovation’ is the central theme of the upcoming event, which is scheduled to be held in Cuba on September 15 and 16.

The G77 plus China was founded in 1964 within the Non-Aligned Movement and is a coalition of 134 countries that promotes collective economic interests of its member states and the creation of enhanced joint negotiation power at the UN.

The group has enormous challenges for the development of their nations, which together represent 80 percent of the world population and more than two thirds of the UN membership.

-with inputs from agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Public urged to use water sparingly as drinking water supply drops by 9%

Public urged to use water sparingly as drinking water supply drops by 9%

Public urged to use water sparingly as drinking water supply drops by 9%

Sri Lanka's ports should be made competitive and efficient  Minister Nimal Siripala (English)

Sri Lanka's ports should be made competitive and efficient  Minister Nimal Siripala (English)

President Ranil urges to accelerate initiatives aimed at attracting 5mn tourists annually (English)

President Ranil urges to accelerate initiatives aimed at attracting 5mn tourists annually (English)

PUCSL approval to procure 100MW power for 06 months (English)

PUCSL approval to procure 100MW power for 06 months (English)

Sajith assures SJB will stand for the 'working population' (English)

Sajith assures SJB will stand for the 'working population' (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.08.17

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.08.17

Ada Derana Ukussa exposes racket selling substances banned in sports

Ada Derana Ukussa exposes racket selling substances banned in sports

We must move out of this 'vicious cycle' to achieve economic stabilization  President

We must move out of this 'vicious cycle' to achieve economic stabilization  President