Modernas updated COVID vaccine effective against Eris variant in humans

Modernas updated COVID vaccine effective against Eris variant in humans

August 18, 2023   11:09 am

Moderna said on Thursday an initial study data showed its updated COVID-19 vaccine to be effective against the “Eris” and “Fornax” subvariants in humans.

The company expects the updated shot to be available, pending approval from health regulators in the United States, Europe and elsewhere, in the coming weeks for the fall vaccination season.

Moderna and other COVID-19 vaccine makers Novavax, Pfizer and German partner BioNTech SE have created versions of their shots aimed at the XBB.1.5 subvariant.

Earlier on Thursday, Pfizer reported that its updated COVID-19 shot, co-developed with BioNTech, showed neutralizing activity against the Eris subvariant in a study conducted on mice.

Eris, the nickname for EG.5, is similar to the XBB.1.5 subvariant and a sub-lineage of the still-dominant Omicron variant.

EG.5 accounted for about more than 17% of COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to the latest government data. Infections from Fornax, officially known as FL 1.5.1, are also rising across the country.

COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the U.S. are up more than 40% on low numbers from June, but are still more than 90% below peak levels hit during the Omicron outbreak in January 2022.

The World Health Organization classified EG.5 as a “variant of interest”, indicating that it should be more closely watched than others because of mutations that might make it more contagious or severe.

Source - Reuters

-Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Public urged to use water sparingly as drinking water supply drops by 9%

Public urged to use water sparingly as drinking water supply drops by 9%

Public urged to use water sparingly as drinking water supply drops by 9%

Sri Lanka's ports should be made competitive and efficient  Minister Nimal Siripala (English)

Sri Lanka's ports should be made competitive and efficient  Minister Nimal Siripala (English)

President Ranil urges to accelerate initiatives aimed at attracting 5mn tourists annually (English)

President Ranil urges to accelerate initiatives aimed at attracting 5mn tourists annually (English)

PUCSL approval to procure 100MW power for 06 months (English)

PUCSL approval to procure 100MW power for 06 months (English)

Sajith assures SJB will stand for the 'working population' (English)

Sajith assures SJB will stand for the 'working population' (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.08.17

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.08.17

Ada Derana Ukussa exposes racket selling substances banned in sports

Ada Derana Ukussa exposes racket selling substances banned in sports

We must move out of this 'vicious cycle' to achieve economic stabilization  President

We must move out of this 'vicious cycle' to achieve economic stabilization  President