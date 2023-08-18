Two including Filipino arrested in Narahenpita with over 2kg of cocaine

Two including Filipino arrested in Narahenpita with over 2kg of cocaine

August 18, 2023   12:27 pm

Police have arrested two including a Filipino national, along with a haul of cocaine, at a guest house in the Narahenpita area.

The Filipino, who was staying in the guest house, was arrested in a joint raid carried out by the officials of the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) and the Narcotics Control Unit of Sri Lanka Customs based on a tip-off received by the PNB, the police said.

The officers have taken custody of the cocaine consignment weighing 2kg and 294g, which was in possession of the arrested suspect.

During interrogations of the suspect, another person who arrived at the guest house in question to buy the drugs was apprehended by the police, along with Rs. 700,000 in cash.

He has been identified as a resident of the Kirulapone area.

Police investigations have revealed that he had come to collect the cocaine haul on the directives of the leader of their drug syndicate who is living abroad, according to police.

Detention orders were obtained on the 28-year-old Philippine national, after he was produced before the Maligakanda Magistrate’s Court, the police mentioned, adding that the other suspect, aged 49, would be produced before the court later.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Public urged to use water sparingly as drinking water supply drops by 9%

Public urged to use water sparingly as drinking water supply drops by 9%

Sri Lanka's ports should be made competitive and efficient  Minister Nimal Siripala (English)

Sri Lanka's ports should be made competitive and efficient  Minister Nimal Siripala (English)

President Ranil urges to accelerate initiatives aimed at attracting 5mn tourists annually (English)

President Ranil urges to accelerate initiatives aimed at attracting 5mn tourists annually (English)

PUCSL approval to procure 100MW power for 06 months (English)

PUCSL approval to procure 100MW power for 06 months (English)

Sajith assures SJB will stand for the 'working population' (English)

Sajith assures SJB will stand for the 'working population' (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.08.17

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.08.17

Ada Derana Ukussa exposes racket selling substances banned in sports

Ada Derana Ukussa exposes racket selling substances banned in sports