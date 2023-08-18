Two including Filipino arrested in Narahenpita with over 2kg of cocaine

Police have arrested two including a Filipino national, along with a haul of cocaine, at a guest house in the Narahenpita area.

The Filipino, who was staying in the guest house, was arrested in a joint raid carried out by the officials of the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) and the Narcotics Control Unit of Sri Lanka Customs based on a tip-off received by the PNB, the police said.

The officers have taken custody of the cocaine consignment weighing 2kg and 294g, which was in possession of the arrested suspect.

During interrogations of the suspect, another person who arrived at the guest house in question to buy the drugs was apprehended by the police, along with Rs. 700,000 in cash.

He has been identified as a resident of the Kirulapone area.

Police investigations have revealed that he had come to collect the cocaine haul on the directives of the leader of their drug syndicate who is living abroad, according to police.

Detention orders were obtained on the 28-year-old Philippine national, after he was produced before the Maligakanda Magistrate’s Court, the police mentioned, adding that the other suspect, aged 49, would be produced before the court later.